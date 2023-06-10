StockNews.com Downgrades Arrow Financial (NASDAQ:AROW) to Sell

Arrow Financial (NASDAQ:AROW – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday.
Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Arrow Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th.
Arrow Financial Trading Down 0.3 %
Shares of NASDAQ:AROW opened at $21.69 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $358.54 million, a PE ratio of 7.34 and a beta of 0.66. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.00. Arrow Financial has a fifty-two week low of $17.63 and a fifty-two week high of $36.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.
Institutional Trading of Arrow Financial
Arrow Financial Company Profile
Arrow Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and insurance services through its subsidiaries, Glens Falls National and Saratoga National. It offers deposit accounts, lending activities, insurance products, and loans. The company was founded on March 21, 1983 and is headquartered in Glens Falls, NY.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Arrow Financial (AROW)
- Cactus Opens The Cash Flow Wellhead With Flexsteel Acquisition
- Tax Software Specialist Vertex In Buy Zone After Base Breakout
- What is a Mutual Fund? How Does it Work?
- How to Choose a Brokerage Account or Online Broker
- BJ’s Restaurants’ Approaching Buy Point As Earnings Surge 150%
Receive News & Ratings for Arrow Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrow Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.