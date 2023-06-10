StockNews.com Downgrades Arrow Financial (NASDAQ:AROW) to Sell

Arrow Financial (NASDAQ:AROW – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Arrow Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th.

Get Arrow Financial alerts:

Arrow Financial Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AROW opened at $21.69 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $358.54 million, a PE ratio of 7.34 and a beta of 0.66. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.00. Arrow Financial has a fifty-two week low of $17.63 and a fifty-two week high of $36.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Institutional Trading of Arrow Financial

Arrow Financial Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Arrow Financial by 71.9% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Arrow Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arrow Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arrow Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $87,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Arrow Financial by 236.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 1,807 shares in the last quarter. 44.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Arrow Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and insurance services through its subsidiaries, Glens Falls National and Saratoga National. It offers deposit accounts, lending activities, insurance products, and loans. The company was founded on March 21, 1983 and is headquartered in Glens Falls, NY.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Arrow Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrow Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.