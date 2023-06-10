StockNews.com Downgrades Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) to Sell

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on FIVE. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $230.00 price target on shares of Five Below in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Five Below from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of Five Below from $210.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Roth Mkm raised shares of Five Below from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Five Below from $239.00 to $237.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Five Below presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $211.22.

Get Five Below alerts:

Five Below Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FIVE opened at $185.20 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $195.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $191.57. Five Below has a 12-month low of $109.49 and a 12-month high of $220.19. The firm has a market cap of $10.31 billion, a PE ratio of 38.83, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.17.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Five Below ( NASDAQ:FIVE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $726.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $728.20 million. Five Below had a net margin of 8.42% and a return on equity of 20.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Five Below will post 5.58 EPS for the current year.

In other Five Below news, Director Ronald Sargent sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.00, for a total value of $41,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,030 shares in the company, valued at $3,141,270. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Joel D. Anderson sold 13,653 shares of Five Below stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.97, for a total transaction of $2,989,597.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,855 shares in the company, valued at $19,894,519.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ronald Sargent sold 200 shares of Five Below stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.00, for a total transaction of $41,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,141,270. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 32,538 shares of company stock worth $6,879,774. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Five Below by 61.3% during the first quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,030 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $830,000 after buying an additional 1,532 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Five Below during the first quarter valued at about $402,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in Five Below by 1.2% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 224,235 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $46,186,000 after purchasing an additional 2,734 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Five Below by 7.7% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,495 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Five Below during the first quarter worth about $4,332,000.

About Five Below

(Get Rating)

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer. It operates through the following segments: Leisure, Fashion and Home, and Party and Snack. The Leisure segment includes items such as sporting goods, games, toys, tech, books, electronic accessories, and arts and crafts. The Fashion and Home segment consists of personal accessories, “attitude“ t-shirts, beauty offerings, home goods, and storage options.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Five Below Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five Below and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.