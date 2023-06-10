StockNews.com Downgrades OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR) to Hold

OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday.

Separately, TheStreet raised OraSure Technologies from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 10th.

Shares of OSUR opened at $5.26 on Thursday. OraSure Technologies has a twelve month low of $2.62 and a twelve month high of $7.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $385.36 million, a PE ratio of 13.49 and a beta of 0.09.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of OraSure Technologies by 54.8% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 116,231 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $560,000 after acquiring an additional 41,164 shares in the last quarter. Kent Lake Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OraSure Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,793,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OraSure Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $76,000. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of OraSure Technologies by 22.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 27,567 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 4,974 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in shares of OraSure Technologies by 59.7% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 30,228 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 11,302 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.62% of the company’s stock.

OraSure Technologies, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of point of care diagnostic tests and molecular collection devices designed to detect or diagnose critical medical conditions. It operates through the OSUR and DNAG segments. The OSUR segment offer oral fluid diagnostic products and specimen collection devices.

