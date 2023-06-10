StockNews.com Downgrades OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR) to Hold

OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday.
Separately, TheStreet raised OraSure Technologies from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 10th.
OraSure Technologies Trading Down 2.8 %
Shares of OSUR opened at $5.26 on Thursday. OraSure Technologies has a twelve month low of $2.62 and a twelve month high of $7.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $385.36 million, a PE ratio of 13.49 and a beta of 0.09.
OraSure Technologies Company Profile
OraSure Technologies, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of point of care diagnostic tests and molecular collection devices designed to detect or diagnose critical medical conditions. It operates through the OSUR and DNAG segments. The OSUR segment offer oral fluid diagnostic products and specimen collection devices.
