StockNews.com Downgrades Sohu.com (NASDAQ:SOHU) to Hold

Sohu.com (NASDAQ:SOHU – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday.

Separately, Citigroup decreased their target price on Sohu.com from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th.

Sohu.com stock opened at $11.52 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.06 and a 200-day moving average of $14.17. The stock has a market cap of $388.68 million, a P/E ratio of -10.29 and a beta of 1.36. Sohu.com has a 52 week low of $11.12 and a 52 week high of $18.30.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Sohu.com during the first quarter worth $30,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sohu.com by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 12,428 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,740 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Sohu.com by 117,363.6% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,921 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 12,910 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sohu.com during the 4th quarter worth $191,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in Sohu.com by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 14,488 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 2,199 shares during the last quarter.

Sohu.com Ltd. is an online media, search, and game service company, which engages in online products and services on PC and mobile devices. It provides a network of web properties and community based/Web 2.0 products, which offer the vast Sohu user community a broad array of choices regarding information, entertainment and communication.

