StockNews.com Downgrades Sohu.com (NASDAQ:SOHU) to Hold

Sohu.com (NASDAQ:SOHU – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday.
Separately, Citigroup decreased their target price on Sohu.com from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th.
Sohu.com Trading Down 1.5 %
Sohu.com stock opened at $11.52 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.06 and a 200-day moving average of $14.17. The stock has a market cap of $388.68 million, a P/E ratio of -10.29 and a beta of 1.36. Sohu.com has a 52 week low of $11.12 and a 52 week high of $18.30.
Sohu.com Ltd. is an online media, search, and game service company, which engages in online products and services on PC and mobile devices. It provides a network of web properties and community based/Web 2.0 products, which offer the vast Sohu user community a broad array of choices regarding information, entertainment and communication.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Sohu.com (SOHU)
