StockNews.com Downgrades United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC) to Buy

United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on UMC. HSBC downgraded United Microelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $6.80 to $6.46 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Citigroup upgraded United Microelectronics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.46.

Get United Microelectronics alerts:

United Microelectronics Stock Performance

Shares of UMC stock opened at $8.46 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.91. United Microelectronics has a 12 month low of $5.36 and a 12 month high of $8.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.62, a PEG ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About United Microelectronics

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UMC. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of United Microelectronics by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 12,647 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 1,245 shares during the last quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in United Microelectronics by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,024 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,374 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of United Microelectronics by 1.6% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 85,134 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $746,000 after acquiring an additional 1,374 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of United Microelectronics by 14.2% in the third quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 11,829 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,471 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of United Microelectronics by 4.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 33,777 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 1,513 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 5.35% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

United Microelectronics Corp. is engaged in the semiconductor foundry business, which offers complementary metal-oxide semiconductor logic wafers, mixed signal wafers, radio frequency complementary metal-oxide semiconductor wafers, embedded memory products, high voltage integrated circuits, and complementary metal-oxide semiconductor image sensors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for United Microelectronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Microelectronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.