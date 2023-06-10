StockNews.com Downgrades United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC) to Buy

United Microelectronics (NYSE:UMC – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday.
A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on UMC. HSBC downgraded United Microelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $6.80 to $6.46 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Citigroup upgraded United Microelectronics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.46.
United Microelectronics Stock Performance
Shares of UMC stock opened at $8.46 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.91. United Microelectronics has a 12 month low of $5.36 and a 12 month high of $8.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.62, a PEG ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.
About United Microelectronics
United Microelectronics Corp. is engaged in the semiconductor foundry business, which offers complementary metal-oxide semiconductor logic wafers, mixed signal wafers, radio frequency complementary metal-oxide semiconductor wafers, embedded memory products, high voltage integrated circuits, and complementary metal-oxide semiconductor image sensors.
