StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on ENGlobal (NASDAQ:ENG)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ENGlobal (NASDAQ:ENG – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the construction company’s stock.
ENGlobal Price Performance
ENGlobal stock opened at $0.51 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.23 million, a PE ratio of -0.86 and a beta of 1.83. ENGlobal has a one year low of $0.30 and a one year high of $2.24. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.65.
ENGlobal (NASDAQ:ENG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, March 31st. The construction company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $8.41 million for the quarter. ENGlobal had a negative return on equity of 134.26% and a negative net margin of 45.41%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On ENGlobal
ENGlobal Company Profile
ENGlobal Corp. engages in the provision of engineered modular solutions to the energy industry. It operates through the following segments: Commercial, Government, and Others. The Government segment include services related to the engineering, design, installation, and maintenance of automated fuel handling and tank gauging systems for the U.S.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on ENGlobal (ENG)
- Cactus Opens The Cash Flow Wellhead With Flexsteel Acquisition
- Tax Software Specialist Vertex In Buy Zone After Base Breakout
- What is a Mutual Fund? How Does it Work?
- How to Choose a Brokerage Account or Online Broker
- BJ’s Restaurants’ Approaching Buy Point As Earnings Surge 150%
Receive News & Ratings for ENGlobal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ENGlobal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.