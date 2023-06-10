StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on ENGlobal (NASDAQ:ENG)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ENGlobal (NASDAQ:ENG – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the construction company’s stock.

ENGlobal stock opened at $0.51 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.23 million, a PE ratio of -0.86 and a beta of 1.83. ENGlobal has a one year low of $0.30 and a one year high of $2.24. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.65.

ENGlobal (NASDAQ:ENG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, March 31st. The construction company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $8.41 million for the quarter. ENGlobal had a negative return on equity of 134.26% and a negative net margin of 45.41%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ENG. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in ENGlobal in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in ENGlobal in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. State Street Corp raised its position in ENGlobal by 36.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 76,019 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 20,500 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in ENGlobal by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 712,666 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $898,000 after purchasing an additional 70,886 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC bought a new position in ENGlobal in the 1st quarter valued at $1,064,000. Institutional investors own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

ENGlobal Corp. engages in the provision of engineered modular solutions to the energy industry. It operates through the following segments: Commercial, Government, and Others. The Government segment include services related to the engineering, design, installation, and maintenance of automated fuel handling and tank gauging systems for the U.S.

