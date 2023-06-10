StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:NBY)

Analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:NBY – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 1.4 %
Shares of NBY stock opened at $0.68 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.63. The company has a market capitalization of $1.28 million, a PE ratio of -0.12 and a beta of 2.69. NovaBay Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $0.48 and a 12-month high of $12.64.
NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:NBY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($4.33) earnings per share for the quarter. NovaBay Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 21.09% and a negative return on equity of 18.62%. The business had revenue of $3.64 million during the quarter.
About NovaBay Pharmaceuticals
NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and sales of scientifically-created and clinically-proven eyecare and skincare. Its products include Avenova, NeutroPhase, CelleRx, and DERMAdoctor. The company was founded on January 19, 2000 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.
