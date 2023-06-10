StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT)

Research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Oncternal Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ONCT – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded shares of Oncternal Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. HC Wainwright downgraded shares of Oncternal Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Brookline Capital Management downgraded shares of Oncternal Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Brookline Capital Acquisition restated a “hold” rating on shares of Oncternal Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Oncternal Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Oncternal Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.77.

Oncternal Therapeutics Stock Up 5.1 %

Shares of ONCT stock opened at $0.32 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $18.89 million, a PE ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 1.54. Oncternal Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.26 and a 12-month high of $1.41.

Insider Buying and Selling at Oncternal Therapeutics

Oncternal Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ONCT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.02. Oncternal Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 4,831.36% and a negative return on equity of 71.49%. The firm had revenue of $0.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.37 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Oncternal Therapeutics will post -0.6 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO James B. Breitmeyer bought 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.29 per share, with a total value of $29,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 146,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,497.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders bought a total of 160,000 shares of company stock worth $46,650 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Oncternal Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Oncternal Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $99,000. Richmond Brothers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Oncternal Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $30,000. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oncternal Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $150,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Oncternal Therapeutics by 98.3% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,159,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,160,000 after purchasing an additional 574,840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oncternal Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors own 16.66% of the company’s stock.

About Oncternal Therapeutics

Oncternal Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of oncology therapies for cancers with critical unmet medical needs. The company's clinical pipeline includes zilovertamab, a humanized monoclonal antibody that binds to receptor-tyrosine kinase-like Orphan Receptor 1 (ROR1); and ONCT-216, a small molecule inhibiting the biological activity of ETS-family transcription factor oncoproteins, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial.

