StockNews.com Lowers Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) to Hold

StockNews.com lowered shares of Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday.

NOK has been the subject of a number of other reports. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Nokia Oyj from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. TheStreet raised Nokia Oyj from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $5.73.

Get Nokia Oyj alerts:

Nokia Oyj Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NOK opened at $4.01 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.27 and its 200-day moving average is $4.57. Nokia Oyj has a twelve month low of $3.93 and a twelve month high of $5.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.07, a PEG ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 0.97.

Nokia Oyj Increases Dividend

Nokia Oyj ( NYSE:NOK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The technology company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.03). Nokia Oyj had a return on equity of 11.57% and a net margin of 16.78%. The company had revenue of $5.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.74 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Nokia Oyj will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 25th were given a $0.0329 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 24th. This represents a $0.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. This is an increase from Nokia Oyj’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. Nokia Oyj’s payout ratio is presently 10.13%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nokia Oyj

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Nokia Oyj in the third quarter valued at about $16,575,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in Nokia Oyj during the 4th quarter valued at about $8,551,000. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Nokia Oyj by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 88,401 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $410,000 after acquiring an additional 11,086 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management acquired a new stake in Nokia Oyj during the fourth quarter worth about $141,000. Finally, Tegean Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Nokia Oyj during the third quarter worth about $641,000. 7.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nokia Oyj Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Nokia Oyj engages in the provision of network infrastructure, technology, and software services. It operates through the following segments: Mobile Networks, Network Infrastructure, Cloud and Network Services, and Nokia Technologies. The Mobile Networks segment offers technologies for Radio Access Networks (RAN) as well as Microwave Radio Links (MWR) for transport networks.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Nokia Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nokia Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.