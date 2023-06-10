StockNews.com Lowers Trex (NYSE:TREX) to Sell

StockNews.com lowered shares of Trex (NYSE:TREX – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on TREX. Stephens upped their price target on Trex from $53.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. B. Riley dropped their price target on Trex from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an underperform rating and set a $43.00 price target on shares of Trex in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Trex from $56.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Benchmark upped their price objective on Trex from $64.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $61.13.

Trex Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:TREX opened at $57.80 on Wednesday. Trex has a 1 year low of $38.68 and a 1 year high of $66.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.58, a PEG ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 1.49. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.45.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Trex ( NYSE:TREX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The construction company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.05. Trex had a return on equity of 30.02% and a net margin of 15.37%. The firm had revenue of $239.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $237.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. Trex’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Trex will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Trex in the 4th quarter worth about $795,000. Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of Trex during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,217,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Trex by 50.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 15,599 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $702,000 after purchasing an additional 5,261 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Trex in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,120,000. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its stake in Trex by 84.3% in the 4th quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 20,650 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $874,000 after buying an additional 9,448 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.64% of the company’s stock.

About Trex

Trex Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of wood-alternative decking and railing. Its products include deck framing and drainage, outdoor lighting, furniture, pergola and outdoor kitchens, fencing, collections, and accessory hardware. It operates through the following segments Trex Residential Products and Trex Commercial Products.

