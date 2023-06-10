StockNews.com Upgrades Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) to Buy

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. 51job reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of Brinker International in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $42.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Northcoast Research assumed coverage on shares of Brinker International in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Brinker International from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $29.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Brinker International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.70.

Brinker International Stock Performance

Shares of EAT opened at $36.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.46, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 2.37. Brinker International has a twelve month low of $21.47 and a twelve month high of $42.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $38.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.10.

Institutional Trading of Brinker International

Brinker International ( NYSE:EAT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.06. Brinker International had a net margin of 2.17% and a negative return on equity of 44.32%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Brinker International will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of EAT. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in Brinker International by 81.3% during the third quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 990 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Brinker International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Brinker International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Brinker International by 451.6% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,052 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in Brinker International by 276.5% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,175 shares during the last quarter.

Brinker International Company Profile

Brinker International, Inc engages in owning, developing, and franchising Chili’s Grill and Bar and Maggiano’s Little Italy restaurant brands. It operates through the following segments: Chili’s, and Maggiano’s. The Chili’s segment includes the results of company-owned Chili’s restaurants in the U.S.

