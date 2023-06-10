Superior Plus (OTCMKTS:SUUIF) Research Coverage Started at TD Securities

TD Securities assumed coverage on shares of Superior Plus (OTCMKTS:SUUIF – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

SUUIF has been the subject of a number of other reports. Desjardins increased their price target on Superior Plus from C$13.00 to C$13.50 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised Superior Plus from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. CIBC raised their price objective on Superior Plus from C$12.50 to C$13.50 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on Superior Plus from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd.

Get Superior Plus alerts:

Superior Plus Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS SUUIF opened at $7.53 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.84. Superior Plus has a 1 year low of $6.86 and a 1 year high of $9.42.

About Superior Plus

Superior Plus Corp. distributes and markets propane and distillates in both the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: The United States Retail Propane Distribution (U.S. Propane); Canadian Retail Propane Distribution (Canadian Propane); and North American Wholesale Propane Distribution (Wholesale Propane).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Superior Plus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Superior Plus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.