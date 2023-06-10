SVB Leerink Weighs in on HealthEquity, Inc.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:HQY)

HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Rating) – Analysts at SVB Leerink boosted their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of HealthEquity in a research note issued on Monday, June 5th. SVB Leerink analyst S. Davis now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.30 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.29. The consensus estimate for HealthEquity’s current full-year earnings is $1.19 per share. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for HealthEquity’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.31 EPS.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 21st. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.06. HealthEquity had a positive return on equity of 4.30% and a negative net margin of 0.93%. The company had revenue of $233.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $229.43 million.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com started coverage on HealthEquity in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on HealthEquity from $69.00 to $71.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of HealthEquity in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, HealthEquity currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.33.

Shares of HQY opened at $64.83 on Thursday. HealthEquity has a 12-month low of $48.86 and a 12-month high of $79.20. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 4.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $5.54 billion, a PE ratio of -648.30, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.78.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in HealthEquity by 4.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,423,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,488,000 after buying an additional 358,743 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in HealthEquity by 0.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,173,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,041,000 after buying an additional 31,009 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors LP boosted its stake in HealthEquity by 34.6% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 7,712,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,806,000 after buying an additional 1,980,668 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in HealthEquity by 3.3% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 7,638,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,170,000 after buying an additional 244,868 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in HealthEquity by 4.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,528,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,862,000 after buying an additional 204,378 shares during the period. 99.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HealthEquity, Inc engages in the provision of technology-enabled services for healthcare and spending decisions. The company was founded by Stephen D. Neeleman on September 18, 2002 and is headquartered in Draper, UT.

