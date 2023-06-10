Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Shares Sold by Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado decreased its stake in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 590 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $2,262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Synchrony Financial by 41.9% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its position in Synchrony Financial by 138.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in Synchrony Financial by 230.5% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 855 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in Synchrony Financial by 76.2% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in Synchrony Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.97% of the company’s stock.

Synchrony Financial Price Performance

SYF opened at $33.70 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Synchrony Financial has a 52-week low of $26.59 and a 52-week high of $40.88. The company has a 50 day moving average of $29.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.45. The company has a market cap of $14.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.58.

Synchrony Financial ( NYSE:SYF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.02). Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 21.68% and a net margin of 14.93%. The business had revenue of $4.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.73 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Synchrony Financial will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Synchrony Financial announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, April 25th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Synchrony Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 1st. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.20%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SYF. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $37.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Synchrony Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, March 17th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Synchrony Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $31.00 to $26.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $44.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.47.

About Synchrony Financial

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts to retail and commercial customers, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

