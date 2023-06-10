T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

T2 Biosystems Stock Down 14.4 %

Shares of T2 Biosystems stock opened at $0.07 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.28 and a 200-day moving average of $0.89. T2 Biosystems has a 1-year low of $0.06 and a 1-year high of $15.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On T2 Biosystems

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TTOO. Altium Capital Management LP purchased a new position in T2 Biosystems in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $321,000. Sabby Management LLC purchased a new position in T2 Biosystems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $345,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new position in T2 Biosystems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $300,000. CVI Holdings LLC purchased a new position in T2 Biosystems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $253,000. Finally, Anson Funds Management LP purchased a new position in T2 Biosystems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $242,000.

About T2 Biosystems

T2 Biosystems, Inc, an in vitro diagnostics company, develops diagnostic products and product candidates in the United States and internationally. Its technology enables detection of pathogens, biomarkers, and other abnormalities in various unpurified patient sample types, including whole blood, plasma, serum, saliva, sputum, cerebral spinal fluid, and urine.

