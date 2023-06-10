Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) Shares Bought by Pathstone Family Office LLC

Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,840 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,312 shares during the quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $4,474,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH acquired a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Schubert & Co increased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 374.4% in the fourth quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 427 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. 16.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TSM stock opened at $102.81 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $90.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.61. The company has a market capitalization of $533.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.89 and a beta of 1.10. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 52 week low of $59.43 and a 52 week high of $105.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a $0.489 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. This is an increase from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is 21.95%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 3rd. KGI Securities assumed coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Susquehanna raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $126.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $110.00 to $118.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.75.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

