TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of TD SYNNEX from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. TheStreet raised shares of TD SYNNEX from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. Cfra restated a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price objective (down from $120.00) on shares of TD SYNNEX in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of TD SYNNEX in a research report on Monday, May 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $101.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of TD SYNNEX from $135.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $113.91.

Get TD SYNNEX alerts:

TD SYNNEX Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE SNX opened at $92.99 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $90.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.15. The company has a market cap of $8.78 billion, a PE ratio of 12.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.63. TD SYNNEX has a 52-week low of $78.86 and a 52-week high of $111.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Insider Activity

TD SYNNEX ( NYSE:SNX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 28th. The business services provider reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.08. TD SYNNEX had a net margin of 1.11% and a return on equity of 13.80%. The firm had revenue of $15.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.74 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that TD SYNNEX will post 10.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Simon Leung sold 10,174 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.47, for a total value of $900,093.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 32,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,913,405.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Simon Leung sold 10,174 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.47, for a total value of $900,093.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 32,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,913,405.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Marshall Witt sold 603 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.81, for a total transaction of $55,964.43. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 53,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,947,144.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 43,998 shares of company stock worth $4,039,998. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TD SYNNEX

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in TD SYNNEX during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of TD SYNNEX by 48.5% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 438 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of TD SYNNEX during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of TD SYNNEX by 95.2% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 410 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of TD SYNNEX by 99.1% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 436 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. 84.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About TD SYNNEX

(Get Rating)

TD SYNNEX Corporation operates as a distributor and solutions aggregator for the information technology (IT) ecosystem. The company offers personal computing devices and peripherals, mobile phones and accessories, printers, supplies, and endpoint technology software; and data center technologies, such as hybrid cloud, security, storage, networking, servers, technology software, and converged and hyper-converged infrastructure, as well as computing components.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for TD SYNNEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TD SYNNEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.