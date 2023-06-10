Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) Receives $33.14 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-nine analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, thirteen have assigned a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $33.14.
A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Teladoc Health from $28.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Teladoc Health in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 6th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Teladoc Health in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.
Insider Transactions at Teladoc Health
In other Teladoc Health news, insider Vidya Raman-Tangella sold 15,372 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.76, for a total transaction of $411,354.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $685,591.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Teladoc Health news, insider Vidya Raman-Tangella sold 15,372 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.76, for a total value of $411,354.72. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 25,620 shares in the company, valued at $685,591.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Daniel Trencher sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.30, for a total transaction of $25,300.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 24,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $620,356. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,464 shares of company stock worth $510,470. Insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Teladoc Health
Teladoc Health Stock Performance
Shares of TDOC opened at $23.80 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.55 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.27 and a 200 day moving average of $26.18. Teladoc Health has a 12 month low of $21.60 and a 12 month high of $44.66.
Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The health services provider reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $629.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $617.55 million. Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 285.51% and a negative return on equity of 5.81%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Teladoc Health will post -1.38 earnings per share for the current year.
About Teladoc Health
Teladoc Health, Inc engages in the provision of telehealthcare services using a technology platform via mobile devices, the Internet, video and phone. It operates through the following segments: Teladoc Health Integrated Care, BetterHelp, and Others. The Teladoc Health Integrated Care segment offers virtual medical services.
