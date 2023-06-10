Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA) Shares Sold by Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lowered its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 303,915 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,200 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries were worth $2,772,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 85.7% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,367 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 1,232.2% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 3,401 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 213.8% during the 3rd quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 6,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 4,550 shares during the period. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries during the 4th quarter worth $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Teva Pharmaceutical Industries alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TEVA. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.67.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Stock Down 1.1 %

TEVA opened at $7.31 on Friday. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited has a one year low of $6.78 and a one year high of $11.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.28 and its 200-day moving average is $9.12. The company has a market capitalization of $8.19 billion, a PE ratio of -5.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.18.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.60 billion. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries had a positive return on equity of 27.58% and a negative net margin of 10.73%. On average, equities analysts predict that Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Profile

(Get Rating)

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. engages in the development, production, and sale of medicines. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and International Markets. The company was founded in 1901 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.