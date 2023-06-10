The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Shares Bought by Pathstone Family Office LLC

Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 11.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,152 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,258 shares during the quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $4,178,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GS. Visionary Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 1,262 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC raised its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 2,933 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC raised its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,866 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,671,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Souders Financial Advisors raised its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.6% during the third quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 4,573 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,340,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Platform Technology Partners raised its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 4,218 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,449,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.09% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $430.00 to $415.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Bank of America raised their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $384.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $329.00 to $337.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $339.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, The Goldman Sachs Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $389.17.

The Goldman Sachs Group Price Performance

NYSE:GS opened at $336.08 on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $277.84 and a 1-year high of $389.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $329.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $344.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.73 billion, a PE ratio of 11.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.41.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The investment management company reported $8.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.14 by $0.65. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 9.84% and a net margin of 13.23%. The business had revenue of $12.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $10.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 31.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a $2.50 dividend. This represents a $10.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.60%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Brian J. Lee sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.66, for a total value of $1,012,980.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,052 shares in the company, valued at $5,082,458.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, insider Kathryn H. Ruemmler sold 7,277 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $332.67, for a total value of $2,420,839.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,334 shares in the company, valued at $1,441,791.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian J. Lee sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.66, for a total value of $1,012,980.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,052 shares in the company, valued at $5,082,458.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,935,026 shares of company stock worth $567,423,318 in the last quarter. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in resale agreements.

See Also

