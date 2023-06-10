The Goldman Sachs Group Initiates Coverage on Dominion Energy (NYSE:D)

The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a neutral rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on Dominion Energy from $69.00 to $63.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $60.00 to $57.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Dominion Energy from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com raised Dominion Energy from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, May 20th. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on Dominion Energy from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $62.55.

Dominion Energy Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE:D opened at $53.09 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $44.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.44. Dominion Energy has a 1 year low of $48.47 and a 1 year high of $86.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $54.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.61.

Dominion Energy Announces Dividend

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.46 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 7.05% and a return on equity of 12.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Dominion Energy will post 3.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd will be given a $0.6675 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.03%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 186.71%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO Diane Leopold sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.16, for a total value of $307,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 100,115 shares in the company, valued at $4,921,653.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. AIA Group Ltd raised its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 159.2% during the 4th quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 6,916 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $424,000 after buying an additional 4,248 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $303,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 5,563 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Dominion Energy by 182.0% in the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 25,324 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,553,000 after buying an additional 16,343 shares during the period. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd acquired a new position in Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $427,000. 70.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the production and distribution of energy. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate and Other segment focuses on corporate, service company, non-controlling interest in Dominion privatization, and non-regulated retail energy marketing operations.

