The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) Receives $153.36 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $154.92.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SJM. UBS Group reduced their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $159.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on J. M. Smucker from $135.00 to $142.00 in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on J. M. Smucker in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. 58.com reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of J. M. Smucker in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Argus upgraded J. M. Smucker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 27th.

J. M. Smucker Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of SJM opened at $153.57 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. J. M. Smucker has a 12-month low of $120.51 and a 12-month high of $163.07. The business’s 50 day moving average is $153.03 and its 200 day moving average is $152.96. The company has a market capitalization of $16.38 billion, a PE ratio of -165.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 0.22.

J. M. Smucker Dividend Announcement

J. M. Smucker ( NYSE:SJM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 6th. The company reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.23. J. M. Smucker had a positive return on equity of 11.89% and a negative net margin of 1.07%. The business had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.23 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that J. M. Smucker will post 9.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. J. M. Smucker’s payout ratio is currently -438.71%.

Insider Activity at J. M. Smucker

In related news, insider Jill R. Penrose sold 4,795 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.74, for a total transaction of $732,388.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,390,850.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other J. M. Smucker news, insider Jill R. Penrose sold 4,795 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.74, for a total value of $732,388.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,390,850.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Richard K. Smucker sold 51,373 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.27, for a total value of $7,925,312.71. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 640,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $98,795,896.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 96,168 shares of company stock worth $14,799,601 in the last quarter. 3.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On J. M. Smucker

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SJM. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of J. M. Smucker in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of J. M. Smucker in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 295.7% in the 4th quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 182 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 59.8% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new position in shares of J. M. Smucker in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. 79.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

J. M. Smucker Company Profile

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin’ Donuts, and Café Bustelo branded coffee.

