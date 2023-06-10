The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) Shares Sold by Pathstone Family Office LLC

Pathstone Family Office LLC lowered its stake in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,523 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,809 shares during the quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC’s holdings in Kroger were worth $3,250,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kroger during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Kroger during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kroger in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kroger in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new position in shares of Kroger in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.03% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Gary Millerchip sold 30,182 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.88, for a total value of $1,475,296.16. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 185,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,063,476.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, VP Todd A. Foley sold 3,885 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.95, for a total value of $182,400.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 28,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,336,009.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Gary Millerchip sold 30,182 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.88, for a total transaction of $1,475,296.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 185,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,063,476.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 136,091 shares of company stock worth $6,584,518 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Kroger Price Performance

KR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Kroger in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Kroger from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Kroger from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Kroger from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $50.00 to $54.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Kroger from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.31.

Kroger stock opened at $46.17 on Friday. The Kroger Co. has a 52 week low of $41.81 and a 52 week high of $52.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.13 billion, a PE ratio of 15.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.47.

About Kroger

(Get Rating)

The Kroger Co engages in the operation of supermarkets and multi-department stores. Its brands include Big K, Check This Out?, Heritage Farm, Simple Truth, and Simple Truth Organic. The company was founded by Barney Kroger in 1883 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

Recommended Stories

