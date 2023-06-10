The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Receives $148.13 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eighteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $148.13.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on Progressive from $140.00 to $133.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. StockNews.com raised Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Progressive from $167.00 to $163.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Progressive from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Progressive from $159.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th.

Progressive Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of PGR stock opened at $130.90 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $135.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $135.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.50. Progressive has a fifty-two week low of $108.64 and a fifty-two week high of $149.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Progressive Dividend Announcement

Progressive ( NYSE:PGR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 13th. The insurance provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.79). Progressive had a net margin of 1.64% and a return on equity of 13.95%. The business had revenue of $14.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.12 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Progressive will post 5.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. Progressive’s payout ratio is currently 28.37%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 2,806 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.96, for a total value of $384,309.76. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 33,276 shares in the company, valued at $4,557,480.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Devin C. Johnson sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.18, for a total value of $70,090.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,927 shares in the company, valued at $830,846.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 2,806 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.96, for a total value of $384,309.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 33,276 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,557,480.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,708 shares of company stock worth $2,458,317 in the last three months. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Progressive

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Progressive by 1.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,886,303 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,797,287,000 after purchasing an additional 520,346 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Progressive by 1.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,382,534 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,774,286,000 after acquiring an additional 254,125 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Progressive by 0.5% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 19,131,690 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,736,980,000 after acquiring an additional 87,687 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Progressive by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,573,997 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,630,973,000 after acquiring an additional 608,635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Progressive by 33.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,507,199 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,789,280,000 after acquiring an additional 3,158,144 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.19% of the company’s stock.

Progressive Company Profile

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

