The Southern Company Expected to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of $0.91 Per Share (NYSE:SO)

The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research decreased their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Southern in a report issued on Wednesday, June 7th. Zacks Research analyst N. Choudhury now expects that the utilities provider will post earnings per share of $0.91 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.94. The consensus estimate for Southern’s current full-year earnings is $3.61 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Southern’s Q1 2025 earnings at $0.93 EPS.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.08. Southern had a return on equity of 10.78% and a net margin of 11.53%. The company had revenue of $6.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. Southern’s revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis.

SO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Southern from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Southern from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Southern from $77.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Southern from $73.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Southern in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.07.

Shares of NYSE SO opened at $71.26 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.69. Southern has a 52 week low of $58.85 and a 52 week high of $80.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.99, a PEG ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $71.96 and its 200 day moving average is $69.35.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. MRP Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in Southern in the first quarter worth $30,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its position in Southern by 127.6% in the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 421 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN purchased a new position in shares of Southern during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Southern during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Southern during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.78% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.89, for a total transaction of $359,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 146,284 shares in the company, valued at $10,516,356.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.89, for a total transaction of $359,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 146,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,516,356.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider David P. Poroch sold 10,000 shares of Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.05, for a total value of $700,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,009,804.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 150,678 shares of company stock worth $10,992,871. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th were issued a $0.70 dividend. This is an increase from Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. Southern’s payout ratio is presently 90.32%.

The Southern Co is a holding company, which engages in the generation and sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

