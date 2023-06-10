The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) Shares Purchased by Bokf Na

Bokf Na increased its stake in shares of The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 10,533 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the period. Bokf Na’s holdings in Toro were worth $1,192,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in Toro by 294.6% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 292 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Toro by 78.1% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 495 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Toro by 255.0% during the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 355 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Toro during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Toro during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. 85.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Toro Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TTC opened at $96.74 on Friday. The Toro Company has a twelve month low of $71.86 and a twelve month high of $117.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $10.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.70 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $108.81.

Toro Announces Dividend

Toro ( NYSE:TTC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 8th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.06. Toro had a return on equity of 36.32% and a net margin of 10.73%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Toro Company will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 21st will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 20th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. Toro’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.70%.

Insider Activity at Toro

In related news, VP Blake M. Grams sold 11,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.05, for a total transaction of $1,220,370.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 37,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,972,197.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP Blake M. Grams sold 11,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.05, for a total transaction of $1,220,370.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 37,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,972,197.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Daryn A. Walters acquired 910 shares of Toro stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $110.05 per share, with a total value of $100,145.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,740 shares in the company, valued at $191,487. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 59,634 shares of company stock worth $6,516,758 in the last 90 days. 2.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Northland Securities assumed coverage on Toro in a report on Monday, April 17th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Toro from $120.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday. CL King initiated coverage on Toro in a report on Friday, May 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $133.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Toro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $120.75.

Toro Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Toro Co is in the business of designing, manufacturing, marketing, and selling professional turf maintenance equipment and services. It operates through the following segments: Professional and Residential. The Professional segment consists of turf and landscape equipment, rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment, snow & ice management equipment, and irrigation and lighting products.

Featured Articles

