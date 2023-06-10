Tigress Financial Increases Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Price Target to $182.00

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Tigress Financial from $176.00 to $182.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Walmart from an accumulate rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Walmart from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group set a $170.00 price target on shares of Walmart and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walmart presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $166.31.

Shares of WMT stock opened at $153.09 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $150.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $146.17. Walmart has a 52 week low of $117.90 and a 52 week high of $154.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market cap of $412.25 billion, a PE ratio of 36.80, a P/E/G ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.49.

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.15. Walmart had a net margin of 1.82% and a return on equity of 21.30%. The business had revenue of $152.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $147.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Walmart will post 6.21 EPS for the current year.

In other Walmart news, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.00, for a total transaction of $660,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 286,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,279,167. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Walmart news, Director S Robson Walton sold 170,587 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.12, for a total transaction of $25,608,520.44. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 244,364,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,684,001,141.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.00, for a total transaction of $660,625.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 286,617 shares in the company, valued at $43,279,167. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,941,493 shares of company stock valued at $2,273,582,853 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sageworth Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 2,414.3% in the 1st quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 176 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 112.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 212 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. 31.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

