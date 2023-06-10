Townsquare Capital LLC Acquires 3,584 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Townsquare Capital LLC raised its stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 11.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 36,220 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,584 shares during the quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $3,730,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the third quarter worth $25,000. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new position in Duke Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. WJ Interests LLC bought a new position in Duke Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. 63.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Duke Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DUK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Duke Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Duke Energy from $99.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Duke Energy from $109.00 to $97.00 in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Duke Energy from $116.00 to $112.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Duke Energy in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $99.00 target price on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Duke Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.33.

Duke Energy Stock Down 0.5 %

Duke Energy stock opened at $91.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The company has a market capitalization of $70.51 billion, a PE ratio of 28.15, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $95.42 and its 200 day moving average is $98.12. Duke Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $83.76 and a 12-month high of $113.67.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.20). Duke Energy had a net margin of 8.89% and a return on equity of 8.39%. The company had revenue of $7.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. Duke Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Duke Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be given a dividend of $1.005 per share. This represents a $4.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is 123.69%.

Duke Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities & Infrastructure and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DUK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.