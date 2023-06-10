Townsquare Capital LLC Acquires 3,695 Shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Townsquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) by 11.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 35,650 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,695 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $4,138,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ROST. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of Ross Stores in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Ross Stores in the 1st quarter worth $200,000. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its position in Ross Stores by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 20,004 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,810,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in Ross Stores by 27.4% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 12,174 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after acquiring an additional 2,615 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Ross Stores by 0.9% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 163,788 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $14,826,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470 shares during the last quarter. 89.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Ross Stores from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Citigroup upped their price target on Ross Stores from $116.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $139.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $130.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ross Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, June 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $117.76.

In other news, CEO Barbara Rentler sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.39, for a total transaction of $3,071,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 337,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,529,286.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, CAO Jeffrey P. Burrill sold 3,297 shares of Ross Stores stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.73, for a total value of $345,294.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 23,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,424,290.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Barbara Rentler sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.39, for a total value of $3,071,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 337,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,529,286.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 57,384 shares of company stock worth $5,929,160. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ROST opened at $103.29 on Friday. Ross Stores, Inc. has a twelve month low of $69.24 and a twelve month high of $122.44. The firm has a market cap of $35.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.90, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.86.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 18th. The apparel retailer reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.48 billion. Ross Stores had a net margin of 8.19% and a return on equity of 36.62%. The company’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.335 per share. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 5th. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.71%.

Ross Stores, Inc engages in the operation of off-price retail apparel and home accessories stores. Its products include branded and designer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions through the Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brands. The company was founded by Stuart G. Moldaw in 1957 and is headquartered in Dublin, CA.

