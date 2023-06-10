Townsquare Capital LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Townsquare Capital LLC increased its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,176 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 2,105 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $3,688,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 275.8% in the 4th quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,153,060 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $225,727,000 after purchasing an additional 1,580,067 shares in the last quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP lifted its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 38.2% during the fourth quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 3,061,197 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $320,936,000 after purchasing an additional 846,158 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 100.8% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,632,743 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $171,177,000 after buying an additional 819,573 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. increased its stake in International Flavors & Fragrances by 213.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 1,184,676 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $107,551,000 after buying an additional 806,452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Icahn Carl C acquired a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the first quarter worth approximately $84,643,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.86% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at International Flavors & Fragrances

In other news, insider De Villeplee Christoph Fauchon sold 1,972 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.35, for a total value of $170,282.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,093 shares in the company, valued at approximately $785,180.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

International Flavors & Fragrances Price Performance

NYSE IFF opened at $78.25 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 1-year low of $76.11 and a 1-year high of $129.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $88.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.62.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.98 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a negative net margin of 17.12% and a positive return on equity of 6.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.69 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 4.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Flavors & Fragrances Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 23rd will be issued a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 22nd. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.14%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s payout ratio is -39.42%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on IFF shares. Mizuho decreased their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $119.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 10th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $126.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $136.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Bank of America raised International Flavors & Fragrances from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $121.00 to $106.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, International Flavors & Fragrances presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.13.

About International Flavors & Fragrances

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions.

