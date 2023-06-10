Townsquare Capital LLC Buys 1,902 Shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Townsquare Capital LLC increased its position in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) by 19.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,610 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,902 shares during the quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $4,658,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in FactSet Research Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in FactSet Research Systems in the second quarter worth $32,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA bought a new position in FactSet Research Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in FactSet Research Systems during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in FactSet Research Systems during the third quarter worth about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.98% of the company’s stock.

Get FactSet Research Systems alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on FDS shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a report on Friday, March 24th. CICC Research initiated coverage on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Friday, March 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Monday, May 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $424.00 target price on the stock. Redburn Partners upgraded shares of FactSet Research Systems from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $408.00 to $419.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $445.78.

Insider Activity at FactSet Research Systems

FactSet Research Systems Stock Performance

In related news, EVP Robert J. Robie sold 2,457 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $412.31, for a total transaction of $1,013,045.67. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $592,077.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In related news, EVP Jonathan Reeve sold 783 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $404.82, for a total value of $316,974.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 92 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,243.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Robert J. Robie sold 2,457 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $412.31, for a total value of $1,013,045.67. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $592,077.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 12,537 shares of company stock valued at $5,165,878 over the last 90 days. 0.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of FDS opened at $397.81 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $402.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $415.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.24 billion, a PE ratio of 34.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.83. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a one year low of $345.92 and a one year high of $474.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 2.09.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The business services provider reported $3.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.65 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $515.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $510.79 million. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 22.30% and a return on equity of 40.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.27 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 14.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FactSet Research Systems Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be paid a $0.98 dividend. This is an increase from FactSet Research Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. FactSet Research Systems’s payout ratio is presently 34.03%.

FactSet Research Systems Profile

(Get Rating)

FactSet Research Systems Inc (the “”Company”” or “”FactSet””) is a global provider of integrated financial information, analytical applications and services for the investment and corporate communities. Since inception, global financial professionals have utilized the Company’s content and multi-asset class solutions across each stage of the investment process.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for FactSet Research Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FactSet Research Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.