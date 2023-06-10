Townsquare Capital LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

Townsquare Capital LLC cut its stake in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Get Rating) by 34.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,144 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 12,311 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in STERIS were worth $4,274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STE. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of STERIS during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new stake in shares of STERIS during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in STERIS during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new position in STERIS in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of STERIS by 82.0% during the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 222 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 92.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

STERIS Price Performance

STERIS stock opened at $206.98 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 193.44, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $196.07 and a 200-day moving average of $192.56. STERIS plc has a 52-week low of $159.21 and a 52-week high of $227.36.

STERIS Dividend Announcement

STERIS ( NYSE:STE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.15. STERIS had a return on equity of 13.50% and a net margin of 2.16%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.04 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that STERIS plc will post 8.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 13th. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 175.70%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on STE shares. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of STERIS from $210.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on STERIS from $197.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. JMP Securities reduced their target price on STERIS from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. TheStreet upgraded STERIS from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of STERIS in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $206.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $223.00.

Insider Transactions at STERIS

In other news, Director Mohsen Sohi sold 2,069 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.28, for a total value of $439,207.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,361 shares in the company, valued at $4,746,793.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

About STERIS

STERIS Plc engages in the provision of healthcare and life science product and service solutions. It operates through the following segments: Healthcare, Life Sciences, Applied Sterilization Technologies, and Dental. The Healthcare segment provides a comprehensive offering for healthcare providers worldwide, focused on sterile processing departments and procedural centers, such as operating rooms and endoscopy suites.

Further Reading

