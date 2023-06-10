Townsquare Capital LLC Increases Holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Townsquare Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 55.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 50,291 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,027 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $4,217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in General Mills during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in General Mills in the third quarter worth $28,000. AXS Investments LLC bought a new position in General Mills in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in General Mills during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its stake in General Mills by 50.7% during the third quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 428 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.48% of the company’s stock.

GIS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of General Mills from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on General Mills in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Mizuho increased their target price on General Mills from $75.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, March 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on General Mills from $84.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $76.00 target price on shares of General Mills in a report on Friday, March 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, General Mills currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.76.

GIS opened at $82.29 on Friday. General Mills, Inc. has a 52 week low of $64.94 and a 52 week high of $90.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.43. The company has a market capitalization of $48.33 billion, a PE ratio of 17.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.27.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $5.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.97 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 24.51% and a net margin of 14.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. Analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Bethany C. Quam sold 21,734 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.86, for a total transaction of $1,866,081.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 47,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,083,501.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Bethany C. Quam sold 21,734 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.86, for a total transaction of $1,866,081.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 47,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,083,501.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 4,081 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.32, for a total transaction of $368,595.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,185,088.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 55,371 shares of company stock worth $4,849,178. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. The firm operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet, and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

