Townsquare Capital LLC Increases Stock Holdings in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

Townsquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE – Get Rating) (TSE:BCE) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 103,086 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,453 shares during the quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in BCE were worth $4,531,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its holdings in shares of BCE by 53.5% during the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 13,375,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $742,107,000 after acquiring an additional 4,661,300 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in BCE by 581.5% in the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,488,570 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $62,747,000 after buying an additional 1,270,160 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its position in shares of BCE by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 14,196,334 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $623,737,000 after acquiring an additional 548,862 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of BCE by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,312,482 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $682,849,000 after acquiring an additional 504,219 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of BCE by 281.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 660,461 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,699,000 after acquiring an additional 487,286 shares in the last quarter. 42.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BCE Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:BCE opened at $45.97 on Friday. BCE Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.88 and a 12-month high of $52.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market cap of $41.93 billion, a PE ratio of 21.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.90.

BCE Increases Dividend

BCE ( NYSE:BCE Get Rating ) (TSE:BCE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.03. BCE had a return on equity of 16.13% and a net margin of 10.85%. The business had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.43 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that BCE Inc. will post 2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.714 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This is a boost from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.21%. BCE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 131.92%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BCE. StockNews.com downgraded BCE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 13th. Scotiabank lowered BCE from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.72.

About BCE

BCE, Inc is a telecommunications and media company, which engages in the provision of communication services to residential, business, and wholesale customers. It operates through the following segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment covers integrated digital wireless voice and data communications products and services to residential and business customers.

