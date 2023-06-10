Townsquare Capital LLC Increases Stock Position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Townsquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,128 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $3,945,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Elequin Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Okabena Investment Services Inc. bought a new position in Morgan Stanley in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors own 83.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Morgan Stanley alerts:

Insider Transactions at Morgan Stanley

In other Morgan Stanley news, Director Thomas H. Glocer sold 4,535 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.11, for a total value of $395,043.85. Following the transaction, the director now owns 98,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,546,362.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:MS opened at $86.21 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $143.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.81, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.35. Morgan Stanley has a 12 month low of $72.05 and a 12 month high of $100.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $85.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.55.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.03. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 11.35% and a net margin of 14.12%. The company had revenue of $14.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.96 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.06 earnings per share. Morgan Stanley’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Morgan Stanley Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 1st were given a dividend of $0.775 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 28th. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.60%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.26%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on MS shares. Cfra restated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $106.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 24th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $108.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.34.

Morgan Stanley Profile

(Get Rating)

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.