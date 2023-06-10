Townsquare Capital LLC Purchases 13,958 Shares of AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON)

Townsquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON – Get Rating) by 31.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 58,544 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,958 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in AAON were worth $4,409,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AAON by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,483,657 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $349,339,000 after buying an additional 54,923 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AAON by 1.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,578,876 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $246,709,000 after acquiring an additional 56,148 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of AAON by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,440,101 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $77,593,000 after purchasing an additional 21,393 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of AAON by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,343,538 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $101,198,000 after purchasing an additional 4,378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its position in shares of AAON by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,055,187 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $56,853,000 after purchasing an additional 16,225 shares in the last quarter. 70.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at AAON

In other AAON news, COO Stephen E. Wakefield bought 516 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $89.30 per share, with a total value of $46,078.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 9,121 shares in the company, valued at $814,505.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other AAON news, COO Stephen E. Wakefield acquired 516 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $89.30 per share, for a total transaction of $46,078.80. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 9,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $814,505.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary D. Fields sold 504 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.04, for a total value of $48,908.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,864,812.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 19.16% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AAON Trading Up 0.4 %

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AAON. StockNews.com assumed coverage on AAON in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of AAON from $100.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, CJS Securities downgraded AAON from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th.

AAON opened at $95.52 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.60. AAON, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.97 and a fifty-two week high of $104.32. The company has a market cap of $5.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.62 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

AAON (NASDAQ:AAON – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The construction company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $265.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $248.28 million. AAON had a return on equity of 21.81% and a net margin of 12.26%. The firm’s revenue was up 45.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.33 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AAON, Inc. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

AAON Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. This is a positive change from AAON’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. AAON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.92%.

AAON Profile

AAON, Inc engages in the engineering, manufacturing, marketing and sale of air conditioning and heating equipment. It operates through the following segments: Units, Parts-External, Parts-Internal, and Other. Its products include air handling units, self contained units, packaged rooftop units, geothermal heat units, controls, and coils.

Further Reading

