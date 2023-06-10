Townsquare Capital LLC Raises Stock Position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Townsquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 36,823 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,346 shares during the quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $3,692,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DLR. Continuum Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 2,538 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 40,851 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,096,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 758,245 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $75,179,000 after acquiring an additional 110,729 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 579,190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,444,000 after acquiring an additional 51,161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Green Alpha Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 23.6% during the fourth quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 12,019 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,205,000 after purchasing an additional 2,297 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Digital Realty Trust alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Jean F. H. P. Mandeville sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.47, for a total value of $146,205.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $991,854.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Digital Realty Trust Stock Down 0.3 %

A number of research firms have weighed in on DLR. 22nd Century Group reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $79.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 17th. Citigroup raised their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded Digital Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $121.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, March 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Digital Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.69.

DLR stock opened at $104.21 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.98 billion, a PE ratio of 93.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a fifty day moving average of $96.54 and a 200-day moving average of $102.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $85.76 and a one year high of $139.14.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($1.46). The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 2.34%. Digital Realty Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.67 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.71 EPS for the current year.

Digital Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were issued a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.68%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 439.64%.

Digital Realty Trust Profile

(Get Rating)

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data "meeting place" and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.