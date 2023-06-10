Townsquare Capital LLC Sells 10,204 Shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Townsquare Capital LLC reduced its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) by 21.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,657 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 10,204 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $3,998,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in TROW. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,169,568 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,538,046,000 after buying an additional 3,786,970 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 11.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,270,631 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,498,559,000 after purchasing an additional 1,458,948 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,438,480 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $592,208,000 after purchasing an additional 32,545 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,799,427 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $523,425,000 after purchasing an additional 453,033 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,477,745 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $379,283,000 after purchasing an additional 82,290 shares during the period. 76.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
In other T. Rowe Price Group news, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 1,881 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.66, for a total value of $200,627.46. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,240,242.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock opened at $114.47 on Friday. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a one year low of $93.53 and a one year high of $134.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $109.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $113.21.
T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The asset manager reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.07. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 17.92% and a net margin of 22.90%. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.26%. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 79.87%.
T. Rowe Price Group, Inc engages in the provision of investment management services. The company was founded by Thomas Rowe Price Jr. in 1937 and is headquartered in Baltimore, MD.
