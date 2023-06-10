Townsquare Capital LLC Sells 1,749 Shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Townsquare Capital LLC reduced its holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 142,073 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 1,749 shares during the quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Corning were worth $4,538,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its position in Corning by 22.1% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 65,555 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,420,000 after purchasing an additional 11,884 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in Corning in the first quarter valued at $588,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Corning by 15.5% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,922 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Corning by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 92,746,889 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,423,287,000 after buying an additional 671,480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Corning by 24.4% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 714,932 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $26,388,000 after acquiring an additional 140,098 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.79% of the company’s stock.

Corning Trading Up 3.5 %

NYSE GLW opened at $32.79 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $27.88 billion, a PE ratio of 30.93, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.07. Corning Incorporated has a 12 month low of $28.98 and a 12 month high of $37.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $32.48 and a 200-day moving average of $33.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Corning Dividend Announcement

Corning ( NYSE:GLW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. Corning had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 13.99%. The company had revenue of $3.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. Corning’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Corning Incorporated will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. Corning’s payout ratio is presently 105.66%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on GLW shares. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Corning from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Corning from $40.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Corning from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Corning from $38.00 to $37.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Corning from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.22.

Insider Transactions at Corning

In other news, SVP Anne Mullins sold 49,882 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.34, for a total transaction of $1,563,301.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Corning news, SVP Anne Mullins sold 49,882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.34, for a total transaction of $1,563,301.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lewis A. Steverson sold 21,833 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.11, for a total value of $722,890.63. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,241,492.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 115,289 shares of company stock worth $3,704,885. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Corning Profile

Corning, Inc engages in the provision of glass for notebook computers, flat panel desktop monitors, display televisions, and other information display applications, carrier network and enterprise network products for the telecommunications industry, ceramic substrates for gasoline and diesel engines in automotive and heavy-duty vehicle markets, laboratory products for the scientific community and polymer products for biotechnology applications, optical materials for the semiconductor industry and the scientific community, and polycrystalline silicon products and other technologies.

See Also

