Townsquare Capital LLC Sells 2,923 Shares of Valaris Limited (NYSE:VAL)

Townsquare Capital LLC cut its holdings in shares of Valaris Limited (NYSE:VAL – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 54,680 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,923 shares during the quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Valaris worth $3,697,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new position in Valaris in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Valaris during the first quarter valued at $52,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Valaris by 80.9% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of Valaris by 49.0% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the period. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Valaris during the 4th quarter valued at $71,000. 82.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Valaris from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Valaris from $82.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Valaris in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Valaris Stock Performance

Shares of VAL opened at $60.37 on Friday. Valaris Limited has a 12-month low of $37.17 and a 12-month high of $80.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a PE ratio of 17.50 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $60.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.50.

Valaris (NYSE:VAL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $430.10 million during the quarter. Valaris had a net margin of 15.27% and a return on equity of 12.88%.

Valaris Company Profile



Valaris Limited provides offshore contract drilling services to the international oil and gas industry. The company owns an offshore drilling rig fleet of 56 rigs, which include 11 drillships, 4 dynamically positioned semisubmersible rigs, 1 moored semisubmersible rig, and 40 jackup rigs. It serves international, government-owned, and independent oil and gas companies in the Gulf of Mexico, the North Sea, the Middle East, West Africa, Australia, and Southeast Asia.

