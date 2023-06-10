TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

StockNews.com lowered shares of TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday morning.
Separately, TheStreet raised TransAct Technologies from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th.
TransAct Technologies Trading Down 0.4 %
NASDAQ TACT opened at $7.59 on Wednesday. TransAct Technologies has a 12 month low of $3.60 and a 12 month high of $8.50. The stock has a market cap of $75.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.60 and a beta of 1.81. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.68.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On TransAct Technologies
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TACT. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in TransAct Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $58,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its stake in TransAct Technologies by 15.8% in the third quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 22,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its holdings in TransAct Technologies by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 15,574 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. increased its position in TransAct Technologies by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 50,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 1,513 shares during the period. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in TransAct Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $324,000. 50.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About TransAct Technologies
TransAct Technologies, Inc engages in the operation of a software-driven technology and printing solutions company. The company was founded in June 1996 and is headquartered in Hamden, CT.
