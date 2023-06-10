TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

StockNews.com lowered shares of TransAct Technologies (NASDAQ:TACT – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday morning.

Separately, TheStreet raised TransAct Technologies from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th.

Get TransAct Technologies alerts:

TransAct Technologies Trading Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ TACT opened at $7.59 on Wednesday. TransAct Technologies has a 12 month low of $3.60 and a 12 month high of $8.50. The stock has a market cap of $75.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.60 and a beta of 1.81. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.68.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TransAct Technologies

TransAct Technologies ( NASDAQ:TACT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 8th. The technology company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $17.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.90 million. TransAct Technologies had a net margin of 2.19% and a return on equity of 4.53%. Sell-side analysts forecast that TransAct Technologies will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TACT. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in TransAct Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $58,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its stake in TransAct Technologies by 15.8% in the third quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 22,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its holdings in TransAct Technologies by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 15,574 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. increased its position in TransAct Technologies by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 50,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 1,513 shares during the period. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in TransAct Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $324,000. 50.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About TransAct Technologies

(Get Rating)

TransAct Technologies, Inc engages in the operation of a software-driven technology and printing solutions company. The company was founded in June 1996 and is headquartered in Hamden, CT.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for TransAct Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransAct Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.