Trip.com Group Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:TCOM)

Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM – Get Rating) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Stock traders acquired 4,933 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 85% compared to the average daily volume of 2,673 call options.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TCOM. StockNews.com raised shares of Trip.com Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. HSBC upped their price objective on Trip.com Group from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Trip.com Group from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Friday. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of Trip.com Group from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Trip.com Group from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.55.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Trip.com Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Trip.com Group during the fourth quarter worth about $213,195,000. Select Equity Group L.P. purchased a new position in Trip.com Group during the first quarter worth about $168,290,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Trip.com Group by 18.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,456,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,559,000 after purchasing an additional 3,893,531 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in Trip.com Group by 342.6% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,463,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,594,000 after purchasing an additional 2,681,164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its holdings in Trip.com Group by 459.5% during the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 3,143,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,397,000 after purchasing an additional 2,581,231 shares during the last quarter. 52.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Trip.com Group Price Performance

About Trip.com Group

Shares of NASDAQ:TCOM opened at $37.78 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $24.23 billion, a PE ratio of 30.22 and a beta of 0.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $34.63 and its 200-day moving average is $35.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. Trip.com Group has a 52 week low of $19.25 and a 52 week high of $40.17.

Trip.com Group Ltd. engages in the provision of travel-related services. It provides hotel accommodations, airline tickets, packaged tours, corporate travel management services, property management systems and advertising services. The company was founded by Jian Zhang Liang, Min Fan, Nan Peng Shen and Qi Ji in June 1999 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

