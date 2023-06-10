Tronox (NYSE:TROX) vs. Lithium & Boron Technology (OTCMKTS:LBTI) Head to Head Analysis

Tronox (NYSE:TROX – Get Rating) and Lithium & Boron Technology (OTCMKTS:LBTI – Get Rating) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Tronox and Lithium & Boron Technology, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tronox 1 2 5 0 2.50 Lithium & Boron Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A

Tronox presently has a consensus target price of $16.75, suggesting a potential upside of 37.07%. Given Tronox’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Tronox is more favorable than Lithium & Boron Technology.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tronox $3.20 billion 0.60 $497.00 million $3.20 3.82 Lithium & Boron Technology $6.17 million 0.01 -$4.19 million N/A N/A

This table compares Tronox and Lithium & Boron Technology’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Tronox has higher revenue and earnings than Lithium & Boron Technology.

Volatility and Risk

Tronox has a beta of 1.89, indicating that its share price is 89% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lithium & Boron Technology has a beta of 19.92, indicating that its share price is 1,892% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

67.3% of Tronox shares are held by institutional investors. 1.6% of Tronox shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.0% of Lithium & Boron Technology shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Tronox and Lithium & Boron Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tronox 15.77% 10.12% 3.82% Lithium & Boron Technology N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Tronox beats Lithium & Boron Technology on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Tronox

(Get Rating)

Tronox Holdings Plc engages in the mining and inorganic chemical business. Its products include Titanium Dioxide Mineral Sands. The firm also mines and processes titanium ore, zircon and other minerals, and manufactures titanium dioxide pigments. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

About Lithium & Boron Technology

(Get Rating)

Lithium & Boron Technology, Inc. engages in the manufacturing of boric acid. It operates through the Manufacture and Sale of Boric Acid segment. The company was founded by James Jun Wang and Wen Bin Lin in 1954 and is headquartered in Xai Xi, China.

