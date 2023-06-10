Truist Financial Raises Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) Price Target to $63.00

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Truist Financial from $60.00 to $63.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on PLAY. UBS Group initiated coverage on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in a research report on Sunday, May 7th. They issued a neutral rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dave & Buster’s Entertainment presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $47.71.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment stock opened at $37.98 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.30. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has a 12-month low of $29.60 and a 12-month high of $45.51. The company has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.19 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39.

Insider Activity at Dave & Buster’s Entertainment

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment ( NASDAQ:PLAY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 6th. The restaurant operator reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.19. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a return on equity of 38.02% and a net margin of 6.64%. The business had revenue of $597.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $603.91 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 32.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP John Mulleady sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $262,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 78,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,757,195. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dave & Buster’s Entertainment

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLAY. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the 1st quarter worth about $218,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 396,095 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $19,448,000 after purchasing an additional 24,101 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 33,683 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,654,000 after purchasing an additional 2,367 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,169 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 56.4% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 23,220 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 8,378 shares during the last quarter. 99.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

