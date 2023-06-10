Trustcore Financial Services LLC Acquires 220 Shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) by 20.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,312 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $92,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in XEL. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new position in Xcel Energy during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in Xcel Energy during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in Xcel Energy during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. New Hampshire Trust bought a new position in Xcel Energy during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new position in Xcel Energy during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors own 77.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Xcel Energy alerts:

Xcel Energy Price Performance

XEL opened at $63.45 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.65. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.89 and a 1 year high of $77.66. The firm has a market cap of $34.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.64, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.43.

Xcel Energy Announces Dividend

Xcel Energy ( NASDAQ:XEL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.02. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 11.34% and a return on equity of 10.78%. The business had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.40%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Xcel Energy

In other Xcel Energy news, EVP Timothy John O’connor sold 15,625 shares of Xcel Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.59, for a total transaction of $1,087,343.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $452,195.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

XEL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wolfe Research cut Xcel Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Xcel Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $79.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Xcel Energy from $75.00 to $69.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. Bank of America reduced their target price on Xcel Energy from $74.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Xcel Energy in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Xcel Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.17.

Xcel Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Xcel Energy, Inc operates as a holding company engaged in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It operates through the following three segments: Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility and All Others. The Regulated Electric Utility segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity primarily in Minnesota, Wisconsin, Michigan, North Dakota, South Dakota, Colorado, Texas, and New Mexico.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Xcel Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xcel Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.