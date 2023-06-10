Trustcore Financial Services LLC Reduces Stock Position in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Trustcore Financial Services LLC lowered its stake in shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) by 76.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 463 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,525 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $26,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of DocuSign in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 440.0% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 115.5% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 556 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 6,150.0% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in DocuSign by 108.3% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.18% of the company’s stock.

DocuSign stock opened at $57.02 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $53.27 and a 200-day moving average of $55.57. DocuSign, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.57 and a 1-year high of $77.24.

DocuSign ( NASDAQ:DOCU Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 8th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $661.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $641.69 million. DocuSign had a negative net margin of 2.69% and a positive return on equity of 4.17%. DocuSign’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.12) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that DocuSign, Inc. will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Teresa Briggs sold 1,988 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.53, for a total transaction of $116,357.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,763 shares in the company, valued at $220,248.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 17.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on DOCU shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on DocuSign from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on DocuSign from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. UBS Group reduced their target price on DocuSign from $52.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on DocuSign from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on DocuSign from $50.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.29.

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud-based electronic signature solutions. Its cloud based electronic signature platform helps companies and individuals securely collect information, automate data workflows and sign anything. The firm automates manual, paper-based processes allowing users to manage all aspects of documented business transactions including identity management, authentication, digital signature, forms and data collection, collaboration, workflow automation and storage.

