Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) Research Coverage Started at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $50.00 price target on the ride-sharing company’s stock.

UBER has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Uber Technologies from $54.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Uber Technologies from $41.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. JMP Securities reiterated a market outperform rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Friday, March 10th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Uber Technologies from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $49.00.

Uber Technologies Stock Up 1.8 %

UBER stock opened at $41.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The business’s 50-day moving average is $35.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.95. The company has a market cap of $82.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.70, a P/E/G ratio of 11.05 and a beta of 1.19. Uber Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $19.90 and a fifty-two week high of $41.00.

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $8.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.71 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 43.94% and a negative net margin of 9.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.18) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Uber Technologies will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Tony West sold 12,501 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.85, for a total value of $473,162.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 181,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,879,237.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bradley Mark J. raised its stake in Uber Technologies by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. Bradley Mark J. now owns 79,296 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $2,514,000 after acquiring an additional 15,386 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $255,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 199,681 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $6,330,000 after buying an additional 29,628 shares in the last quarter. Warther Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,232,000. Finally, Empower Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $76,998,000. 71.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Uber Technologies, Inc is a technology platform, which engages in the development and operation of technology applications, network, and product to power movement from point A to point B. The firm offers ride services and merchants delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery and other delivery services.

