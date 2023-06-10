Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) Holdings Raised by Townsquare Capital LLC

Townsquare Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Get Rating) by 1,401.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,638 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,463 shares during the quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $3,537,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First United Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. First United Bank & Trust now owns 2,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Intergy Private Wealth LLC increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Intergy Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 170,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,231,000 after buying an additional 787 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 341.7% during the fourth quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 30,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,040,000 after acquiring an additional 23,298 shares during the period. Finally, Transcend Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 51.8% during the fourth quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $656,000 after acquiring an additional 1,116 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

VBK stock opened at $222.75 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $13.48 billion, a PE ratio of 21.90 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $215.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $213.70. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $186.95 and a fifty-two week high of $237.97.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

