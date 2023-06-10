Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) Shares Sold by Pathstone Family Office LLC

Pathstone Family Office LLC lessened its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,567 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,044 shares during the quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $4,149,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VBR. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 34.5% during the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Alliance lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 3,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. 1ST Source Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 1,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tsfg LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 5,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $930,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VBR opened at $162.01 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $142.48 and a 12 month high of $178.51. The company has a market cap of $24.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $155.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $161.67.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

