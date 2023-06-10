Victoria Gold (OTCMKTS:VITFF) Price Target Lowered to C$20.00 at HC Wainwright

Victoria Gold (OTCMKTS:VITFF – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by HC Wainwright from C$21.00 to C$20.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

VITFF has been the subject of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Victoria Gold in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. CIBC raised their target price on Victoria Gold from C$10.00 to C$10.50 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th.

Victoria Gold stock opened at $6.09 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.58. Victoria Gold has a 52-week low of $4.77 and a 52-week high of $11.31.

Victoria Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, evaluation, and development of mineral properties. It project portfolio includes the Eagle Gold, Dublin Gulch, Eagle Extension, and Canalask. The company was founded on September 21, 1981 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

